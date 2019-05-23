New interim chief executive of Lincolnshire’s hospitals trust appointed

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) has today (Thursday) announced the appointment of Andrew Morgan as its new Chief Executive for an interim period.

Mr Morgan will join the Trust from his role as Chief Executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) for an interim period until Tuesday March 31, 2020, following the retirement of ULHT Chief Executive Jan Sobieraj at the end of June.

ULHT chairman Elaine Baylis said: “Following the announcement that our Chief Executive Jan Sobieraj intends to retire at the end of June, we have undertaken an extensive national recruitment campaign to appoint a successor.

“Unfortunately, we have not been successful in making an appointment and therefore I have been working with regional NHS England and NHS Improvement colleagues to secure interim arrangements.

“I’m delighted to announce that Andrew Morgan has agreed to join us on a secondment as our Chief Executive from Monday July 1 until Tuesday March 31, 2020, subject to the routine formal NHS Improvement sign-off process.

“I firmly believe that Andrew’s appointment will help to provide continuity within ULHT after Jan’s departure, as Andrew has a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills and will be able to continue the work that Jan has taken forward in transforming our Trust.

“Andrew is very familiar with the challenges that we face as an organisation and has been working with Jan and other colleagues on a system wide approach to the provision of acute services across the county for some time.

“Andrew joins a very experienced executive team at ULHT and I am confident that together they will continue to build on the transformation and service developments that are already well under way. This consistency and continuity of approach is important as we move forward with our programmes to improve our services for the benefit of our patients.”

During his time with ULHT, Mr Morgan will step down as Chief Executive of LCHS and alternative management arrangements will be made for its leadership.