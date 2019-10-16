Packs to help families moved from Pilgrim

Campaigners fighting to get children’s and neo-natal services at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital recently presented 100 children’s transfer bags to the staff on the Children’s Ward.

Interim measures brought in last summer mean the Children’s Unit at Pilgrim has become an assessment unit, with children having to be transferred elsewhere if they need treatment beyond a 12- hour spell.

And for many families, this means long trips to Lincoln, something the SOS Pilgrim Call to Action Group continues to fight to change.

In the meantime, the group has raised cash to pay for 100 transfer bags to help make the move easier for both children and their families.

Rachel Bray of the group said: “We delivered 100 x Children’s Transfer Bags to the fab team up on our Childrens Ward at Pilgrim!

“These will be given to families that sadly have to be transferred away from Pilgrim under the interim model.

“With winter illness season around the corner, we wanted to ensure these packs were there for when they are needed!

“We would just like to say a huge thank you to all of the businesses and people that have contributed to the packs, by raising money and donating items towards them, no matter how big or small...they really will make a difference to the families.”

Meanwhile, the SOS group continues to campaign for restoring and maintaining services at Pilgrim.

Rachel and fellow campaigner Alison Marriot recently met with the boss of the United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust, Andrew Morgan, about the latest situation regarding services at Pilgrim.

They were told that public engagement is still ongoing over the interim solution brought in last year, which changed the level of children’s services at Pilgrim, along with changes to maternity and neo-natal. Alison said things are better than they were in 2016, 2017 and 2018, with many more people with influence on their side now, for keeping consultant-led maternity, and understanding that children’s and neonatal were also essential.

But she stressed that they have to keep campaigning to ensure the funding if there to make sure the trust funding is there so that ULHT can run enough services in the right places without having to cut elsewhere.

She said the SOS group still had the key aims of the return of paediatric trainees to Pilgrim full-time, Neonatal accepting babies from 32 weeks in line with the new national guidance for SCBU, and children’s ward stays for longer than 23 hours, with an increase in beds.

She added: “These are vital for keeping our services sustainable and attractive to staff. We won’t be supporting any options in the Healthy Conversation which do not guarantee this.”