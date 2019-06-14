Trust to hold ‘listening event’ over paediatric, maternity and neonatal services at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital

A ‘listening event’ is to be held about the family health service at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

It is being organised by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital.

The trust says the meeting will be a chance to learn more about the paediatric, maternity and neonatal services at the Pilgrim and help shape their future.

It will be held in the postgraduate medical education centre at the hospital on Thursday, July 18, from 7-8.30pm.

To attend, email members@ulh.nhs.uk or call 01522 573986.