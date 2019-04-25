Boston May Fair returns next week - and there's still time to win a Golden Ticket

Boston May Fair - which has a Royal Charter and is rated one of the best in the country - returns on May 4 for a week - and anyone who wants to win a Golden Ticket for the fair has just over a day to enter the competition.

The Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain will be running their Boston May Fair Golden Ticket Competition, with the winner entitled to as many free rides as they want for the whole duration of the fair.

“It’s a great prize to win,” said William Percival, Chairman of the Derby, Notts, Mid and South Lincs Section of the Showmen’s Guild of Great Britain. “It’s totally unique to Boston May Fair and has become an institution over the past few years. The showmen love giving it away.”.

The closing date of the competition is tomorrow - Friday, April 26.

There will be a return to tradition at this year's fair with the Mayor, Cllr Judith Skinner, declaring the fair open at noon on Saturday, May 4, from the steps of the Gallopers, where the golden ticket winner will receive their prize.

The civic proclamation ceremony is attended by VIP guests including mayors and mayoresses from neighbouring authorities and representatives of the Showmen’s Guild. They will then enjoy themselves on the rides – usually doing battle on the dodgems.

The town centre will be completely taken over by a wide variety of fairground attractions, including thrill rides, children’s rides and food stalls until Saturday, May 11. It will be open from noon to 11pm on the first Saturday, and from 11am to 10.30pm on every other day except for the Friday, when it will be open from 11am to 11pm and on the Sunday when it will be open from 1pm to 9pm. Some of the bigger rides will only be available from 5pm.

For a chance to win the Golden Ticket, go to www.lincsfm.co.uk/win/ to enter.