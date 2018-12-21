BREAKING: £76m Lottery winner is from Boston

The winner of the £76m EuroMillion is a Boston man

Self-employed builder Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston Lincolnshire, was announced as the winner this morning.

Andrew Clark, 51, from Boston, Lincolnshire, celebrates his �76,369,806.80 EuroMillions jackpot win from the draw on Friday 2 November 2018 at Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He revealed this morning how he stockpiled lottery tickets in his van and only checked after his partner urged him to.

Andrew Clark said he was taking early retirement after discovering the winning ticket tucked in the visor of his Peugeot Expert van.

He made a claim for the prize - the 12th biggest win ever in the UK - last week, Camelot said.

Mr Clark said: "Trisha kept telling me to check the tickets, and her niece Louise, who I was building an extension for, was also in on it once she'd heard about the unclaimed prize in the news.

Lottery winner Andrew Clark

"It was something of a standing joke that I had all these tickets while there was a local prize outstanding, so for weeks they were on at me to check."

The ticket was bought from Eastwood Road Post Office in Boston.

The jackpot went unclaimed for six weeks until he came forward last week.

More to follow