COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts .

ASSAUlT

* Mark Teft, 55, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, on two dates, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

BEHAVIOUR ORDER

* Shaun Overton, 41, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, entered Cancer Research, which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. At Boston, entered Trespass, Bargain Buys, and Cooplands Bakery, which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. In each case, no separate penalty. Breach of a suspended sentence for six counts of theft. Suspended sentence of 10 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months extended to 18 months, extending also the supervision period to 18 months.

DRINK DRIVING

* Andris Sparann, 23, of Bunting Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his blood equalled 116 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80 ml. £461 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in A16, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/licence/moT

* Nicholas Stimpson, 29, of Fifth Drove, Gosberton Clough. At Gosberton Clough, on the B1397, drove without insurance. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Gosberton Clough, on the B1397, drove otherwise than in accodrance with a licence. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Piotr Zalewski, 26, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

DRUG DRIVING

* Daniel Robinson, 27, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Tower Road, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 4.7 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2 micrograms. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

* Marek Sierakowski, 66, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Due Care and Attention

* Rachel Webb, 41, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A17, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. At Boston, on the A17, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

* Deivadas Kuzchovas, 26, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed, without reasonable excuse, a planned induction appointment on two dates in November. Order varied. Varied requirement: Unpaid Work Requirement – 105 hours, up from 80.

* Robert Krason, 43, of Tunnard Street, Boston, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned unpaid work appointments on two dates in October and one in November. £60 fine. £85 costs.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

* Tony Cafano, 56, of Four Chimneys Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. £138 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INFORMATION

* Vladimaras Rimikis, 41, of Boston Road, Kirton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Anusa Tanase, 40, of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

KNIFE

* Ilja Simonovskis, 27, of Rope Walk, Ipswich. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, without good reason or lawful authority had with him in a public place a kitchen knife. £700 fine. £70 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in respect to the kitchen knife. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. £45 fine.

NON-PAYMENT

* Bogdans Frankowski, 38, of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. Non-payment of fine of £335 imposed in September 2017. Committed to custody for 14 days suspended. Fine to be paid as £5 a week.

* James Livsey, 42, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £504.31 imposed in March 2008. Committed to custody for 14 days suspended. Fine to be paid as £150 a month.

* Jarolsav Zigo, 26, of Barge Court, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £705 imposed in August 2017. Further time to pay ordered. Fine to be paid as £20 a week.

PUBLIC ORDER

* Joshua Smith, 28, of St Marks Terrace, Boston. At Skegness, with intent to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £115 compensation. £85 costs.

THEFT

* Wojciech Lysoniewski, 25, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Mark Place, stole a Georgia Armani fragrance set to the value of £56 from Boots. Discharged conditionally for six months. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, stole a hair dryer gift set to the value of £19.99 from B&M. Discharged conditionally for six months. £19.99 compensation. At Boston, failed to surrender to custody having been release on bail. Discharged conditionally for six months. At Boston, stole food stuffs to the value of £6 belonging to Poundstretchers. Discharged conditionally for six months.

* Saimonds Cubrevics, 31, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, stole three bottles of gin to the value of £60 belonging to Aldi. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

* Laura Keeley, 37, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, stole groceries to the value of £667.23 from Asda. Discharged conditionally for one year. £20 victim surcharge. No order for costs.

* Justin Baldwin, 26, of Marian Road, Boston. At Surfleet, stole a JCB digger of unknown value. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

* Terry Jocham, 45, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole whisky and groceries to an unknown value from Lincolnshire Co-operative. At Boston, on the same date, stole chocolate to the value of £50 from WHSmith. At Boston, on a separate date, stole Hugo Boss aftershave to the value of £59 from Superdrug. At Boston, on a third date, stole groceries to an unknown value from Lincolnshire Co-operative. In each case, discharged conditionally for 12 months. Compensation totalling £75.80 for the Lincolnshire Co-op offences and £50 for the WHSmith offence.

CASE RE-OPENED

* Stephen Williams, 54, of Greenacres Drive, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

* Keith Mayo, 32, of Florin Drive, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following convictions for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Case adjourned for trial.