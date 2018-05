Two attractive gardens in the Boston area are set to open to the public this month as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

In Frithville, Holly House is set to open on Sunday, May 20, from noon-5pm. Entry is £3.50 for adults.

This one-acre garden boasts steps leading down to a pond, and a stream.

66 Spilsby Road, Boston, will open on the day, from 2-4.30pm.

This garden features a moat, a Tudor garden house, summer house and orangery.

Entry is £4 for adults. Children go free.