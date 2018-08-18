Fantastic event to mark first anniversary of district's wartime museum

One of the district’s newest attractions celebrated its first anniversary with a special event recently.

The We’ll Meet Again World War II museum on Freiston Shore, Boston, opened it’s doors for the first time just over 12 months ago.

We'll Meet Again Museum held a first anniversary event recently and Mayor Cllr Judith Skinner was among those attending

And Paul Britchford, the man who set it up with his wife Linda, said the anniversary celebration had been a great success.

The museum is intended to offer a living educational history of World War II and caters for school education days most week days, opening to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – it also opens on Thursdays during the school holidays and on bank holidays.

Mr Britchford said he was delighted with the way it had been received so far and the support they had been given.

“The anniversary day was a successful event, despite the weather not being great. It went really well. We were overwhelmed by the response and loyalty of people coming to see us,” he said.

“We are pleased with the way it has gone so far. Obviously we’ve got a little way to go, though.

“We’re set up for education, and the schools have responded really well to it. We get an immense amount of positive feedback, letters from the children saying what a fantastic time they’ve had. “

Attractions on the day included live music and dancing, with singer Joanne Shields and the Fanfare Swing Band performing, along with a display of military vehicles, trade stands, and support by the Boston British Legion and Normandy Veterans.

Boston Mayor Cllr Judith Skinner also attended.

He said Linda had been taken ill in the afternoon, and had to go to hospital, so they had had to leave during the event.

“Our volunteers took over and made sure the day ran smoothly while we were away. I’d like to thank the volunteers for everything they did. They all mucked in and when we came back they’d even cleaned up. It was heart-warming really,” he said.

“We couldn’t do this without them and I wouldn’t want to. The volunteers are like family. They are just superb.”

He said the feedback they had been given in the first year was amazing, with 168 positive reviews on Facebook so far.

“That is apparently is quite unheard of,” said Mr Britchford. ”We’re proud of that.”

