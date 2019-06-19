Festival-goers set to flock to Boston village this weekend

A popular music festival and family event returns this Saturday - and promises to be ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Now in its seventh year, Framfest will feature music from various live bands, fairground rides, food and drink stands and craft stalls.

Boston rock group Audio Tap are one of the bands set to perform at this year's Framfest.

New additions this year include a gin and prosecco bar and a fortune teller.

It will be held in a field near St Mary’s Church, Frampton (PE20 1AA), from 1pm to 9pm.

Live bands include popular Boston rock group Audio Tap, who will take to the stage at 7pm, Crossfire, Strangeways, Drive Like Jack and more.

The event is organsied by, and raises funds for the Friends of Frampton Church.

Adult wristbands cost £6, children £2.

Tickets are available from the Framfest website or from Jane Rush Hair Salon, in Kirton, or Reflections Hair Salon, in Wyberton.