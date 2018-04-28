First bike night attracts hundreds

The launch of a new monthly bike night being held in Kirton succeeded in attracting a whopping 750 visitors last Tuesday. The SBS Bike Night was organised by Sportsbikeshop at their HQ in Hereward Close.

Hundreds of bikers visited, enjoying live music from Boston-based rock band Audio Tap, a free raffle for all those who arrived by motorcycle, and the chance to explore the retail firm’s vast warehouse.

Chris Winters, operations director for Sportsbikeshop said: “It was a real buzz to have so many people here for our first bike night and to give so many riders somewhere to meet up. The atmosphere was great and we’re looking forward to the next five Tuesday meets we have organised.”

The next SBS bike night is set to take place on Tuesday, May 15, from 5-9pm with extra catering facilities to accommodate a large number of bikers. For more details visit their Facebook page.