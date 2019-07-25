Flood Re offers Wainfleet residents access to affordable insurance

After hundreds of homes were evacuated in Wainfleet last month as a result of flooding, Flood Re, the government-backed, not-for profit scheme, is today launching a local campaign to raise awareness of the fact that, thanks to the Scheme, those living in high-flood risk areas can continue to get affordable home insurance.

Flood Re is encouraging residents in high flood-risk areas in and around Lincolnshire to shop around to ensure they are getting the best deal for them and the right cover for their homes. Independent research has shown that four out of five householders with previous flood claims saw a reduction in the price of available quotes of more than 50%.

Andy Bord, Chief Executive of Flood Re, commented: “The effects of flooding can be devastating. We work with insurers to make sure that everyone, including those who have already experienced flooding, can get affordable home insurance that is right for them. Flood Re has so far helped almost 250,000 properties find more affordable home insurance.”

The Flood Re campaign will appear in local newspapers and across social media.

Ninety-four percent of the home insurance market use the Scheme. Head over to www.floodre.co.uk to learn more and see if your home qualifies for Flood Re.