GALLERY: Dragon Egg hunt and fun day at Bolingbroke Castle

Children enjoyed a ‘magical, mythical’ day out at Bolingbroke Castle’s dragon egg hunt and family fun day.

The event, organised by Heritage Lincolnshire and Friends of Bolingbroke Castle, saw visitors searching the grounds of to locate golden eggs.

Families were also able to explore the ruin’s nooks and crannies, listen to talks on the castle’s history, meet some alpacas and browse various ‘enchanted crafts’ throughout the day. A temporary exhibition on the life and impact of Henry IV was set up at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, having been researched and curated by the Friends of Bolingbroke Castle, who also organised a quirky craft fair, dog show and refreshments.

Heritage Lincolnshire project officer Charlotte Davey said: “The event was great fun and very popular with the local community and visitors from father afield. The dragon egg hunt was fantastic, with lots of families hunting down eggs to claim a tasty prize.”