Get out and grow with allotments

A chance to plant the seeds of a good life has sprouted up on Spilsby Road Allotments.

A number of plots are now available and members say there are some great benefits in having your own bit of land including exercise, fresh air and a sense of community.

Steve Hayes, chairman Spilsby Road allotment association, said: “You get a great sense of achievement from growing your own vegetables and putting them on the table for the family to enjoy

“Harvested in the morning and on the table the same day, really fresh and tasty.

“All our veg for Christmas dinner comes from the allotment, some picked on Christmas Eve.

“Your own veg seems to taste better and my niece once commented that the carrots really tasted of carrot. A great compliment.”

Mr Hayes added that the community of like-minded people means there is always someone to help and advise.

Plots start from £20 a year

For more call Steve on 01205 361102 or 07982643597