Pupils in Donington had transformed an area of their school into a garden 10 years ago.

Children in the gardening group PACT (Problem-solving, Attendance, Communication, Teamwork) at Thomas Cowley High School received £400 from Lincolnshire Co-operative’s community fund for the project.

The group used the funds to buy equipment, seeds, plants, and a selection of garden furniture.

The intention was to make the garden available for use by the community.