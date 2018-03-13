Green-fingered swap seeds and raise cash

A free seed swap event saw a number of people come through the door to take part and has raised a total of £65 for the Butterfly Hospice Trust recently.

Committee members of Boston in Bloom held the group’s fourth annual event which is fast becoming known for featuring unusual plants, along with being a fantastic chance for anyone to gain advice and expand their knowledge from long-term horticulturalists.

The event was held in the White Hart Hotel which supports the In Bloom project.

A spokesman for the group said there were lot of people interested in what they called a’fantastic event’.

Chairman of Boston in Bloom, Alison Fairman said prior to the event: “The seed swap is always a delightful event to hold, with experienced and novice gardeners and green fingered enthusiasts coming together to share knowledge, and exchange seeds which they’d like to either grow for the first time or have excess of.”

Hotel Manager, Neil Williams said: “We are delighted to host the forthcoming Seed Swap at the White Hart and are very proud to continue our partnership with Boston in Bloom.

“This event is a great initiative which we hope will promote and develop relationships within the community, bringing people together to exchange not only seeds but ideas as well.”

The group also thanked The Coaching Inn Group and Willoughby Road Allotment Association for their support.