Huge new music festival planned for Boston’s Central Park this summer

Here’s a new date for your diaries - Boston is set to get a new music festival later this year.

The first Boston Beer and Music Festival has just been announced for the town - in what is hoped to be a popular annual event.

The action will be set in Central Park on August 30, Bank Holiday Sunday, from 1-10pm.

Hosted by Visit Boston UK, the event will feature a menu of 20 different local brews to sample, along with a choice of ciders.

There will be live music from a number of bands - with local rock group Revolver set to headline, alongside other popular acts such as Audio Tap and Little Mixx.

Early booking tickets will be available at £5 each, but these are limited to 500 tickets. This offer is only available until April 30, rising to £7 online thereafter.

Ticket outlets will be online at www.visitbostonuk.com.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult, and will be admitted for free. Tickets on the gate on the day will cost £10.