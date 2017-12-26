Huge turnout for Boxing Day Blankney hunt meet

There was the usual massive turn out of local supporters to watch the spectacle of the Blankney Hunt as it gathered in Sleaford town centre for its traditional Boxing Day meeting.

It was the first time for over 100 years that it was held away from the Market Place due to health and safety issues raised by the police.

Blankney Hunt's Boxing Day meeting at Eastgate car park, Sleaford. EMN-171226-151332001

Instead over 50 riders joined horses and hounds in nearby Eastgate car park, by permission of the Town Council, before heading out of town watched by hundreds of local people.

Lincolnshire Police had required a road closure for the event to be held in the Market Place due to conflicts between traffic and pedestrians and animals.

Blankney Hunt committee chairman Graham Brown said: “We are pleased to work with the police and Town Council.

“I can see both sides. There is obviously a need for security and to avoid any accidents. In future I would love to go back to the Market Place”

They will discuss future arrangements with police in January.