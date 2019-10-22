IN PICTURES: Doctor Who fans turn out in 1979 for Tom Baker’s second visit to Boston

Television’s Tom Baker is pictured here making a return visit to Oldrids, in Boston, in 1979.

About 700 children turned up to see the star of Doctor Who on his second appearance at the department store, following on from one he made in 1977.

Regarded by many as the most iconic of all the Doctors, he was at that time five years into his seven-year run on the programme.

Doctor Who fans travelled from as far as London for the event, which saw Baker sign books and promote the new Doctor Who series and Doctor Who cards and posters, while sitting by his trusty TARDIS.

It was noted by the paper that he admitted he was at first nervous of following in the footsteps of three such well known actors in playing the Doctor, but he had come to realise he need not have been so worried.

Some fans in the photos appear to be offering Jelly Babies to him – a sweet which Baker’s version of the character would often offer to companions and others he met during his travels through time and space.