IN PICTURES: Geoff Moulder Leisure Pool opens in 1989

It’s 30 years ago since the ribbon was cut on Boston’s Geoff Moulder Leisure Pool.

The £1.3 million ‘super-pool’ was preceded by an outdoor pool, opened in 1963 and based on the same site in Rowley Road. The Geoff Moulder Leisure Pool was opened by the man after whom it was named, the then Mayor of Boston, Coun Geoff Moulder, who had been first in the water in 1963 as parks committee chairman.

Leisure pool staff pose for a picture in the run-up to the facility's opening.

Before the pool opened to the public, a council inspection of the facility was held.

Another shot of the pool during the council inspection.

Coun Moulder could not resist having a go on the water flume during the inspection.

