In pictures: Taking you back to Club Ikon in 1998

Readers of a certain age may remember the birth of Club Ikon in the first half on 1998, a little over 20 years ago.

The venue in High Street had previously been home to the Sylvester’s night spot, undergoing a major re-fit for the launch.

Award-winning Birmingham-based designers Inardec Art Decor was handed the task of coming up with a new design. What they wanted to achieve, it was reported at the time, was a town centre club with a big city club feel. #

The club was stylised to have a Gothic yet futuristic feel in the mould of the most recent batch of Batman films.

It also included a state-of-the-art computer-controlled lighting and sound system.