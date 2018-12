Children at Boston’s Tower Road school had been busy tree-decorating 25 years ago, but it had nothing to do with Christmas.

Pupils braved wet weather to decorate trees in the school grounds as part of a special week held by the Common Ground organisation.

For the previous four years, the London-based group had held a tree decorating week in December with the aim of stressing the importance of trees.

As well as decorating, pupils also devised raps and songs about trees.