IN PICTURES: Volunteers get to cleaning town centre

A spring clean has begun with volunteers out and about for the 11th annual Big Boston Clean-Up.

The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, sees hundreds of people giving up their Easter break to help spruce up various areas of the town centre.

Big Boston Clean Up 2018. L-R James Blackman 12, Harry Blackman 12, Debbie Blackman. EMN-180904-131229001

Starting on Monday, the final area will be completed by the helpers, young and old, tomorrow (Thursday).

Last year’s Big Boston Clean-Up collected 4.8 tonnes of rubbish around the town, down on the first year which saw 10 tonnes collected - something the authority says is down to people caring more since the event began.

All equipment is provided to volunteers.

Items found so far this year include an ironing board and a computer chair.

Big Boston Clean Up 2018. Paul Fixer and Jen Moore. EMN-180904-131156001

Big Boston Clean Up 2018. L-R PCSO Stephanie Chambers, Georgia Thompson, Stephen Bromby - ASDA, Emma Love, Alan Spriggs. EMN-180904-131251001

Big Boston Clean Up 2018. Members of the Boston Varrier team L-R Emma Love and Georgia Thompson. EMN-180904-131134001

Big Boston Clean Up 2018. John Secker and Nicky Miles. EMN-180904-131218001

Big Boston Clean Up 2018. L-R Pete Knight, Jody Raggo, Chris Lowis, Andy Kelk, Steve Phelps, Neville Dodd. EMN-180904-131123001