IN PICTURES: Volunteers get to cleaning town centre
A spring clean has begun with volunteers out and about for the 11th annual Big Boston Clean-Up.
The event, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, sees hundreds of people giving up their Easter break to help spruce up various areas of the town centre.
Starting on Monday, the final area will be completed by the helpers, young and old, tomorrow (Thursday).
Last year’s Big Boston Clean-Up collected 4.8 tonnes of rubbish around the town, down on the first year which saw 10 tonnes collected - something the authority says is down to people caring more since the event began.
All equipment is provided to volunteers.
Items found so far this year include an ironing board and a computer chair.