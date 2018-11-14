IN PICTURES: West Street, Boston, 1993

Here we see a collection of photographs of West Street, in Boston, from October 1993.

Labelled ‘West St – General views’, they came to light as the Standard searched through its archives for other photographs from the time.

Today, much attention is given to the number of Eastern European shops which are based in West Street, but there are other changes on show in the pictures – a shopping centre with cinema has gone, another cinema has been built, and to the edge of some frames the future home of Wickes and Pizza Hut (now closed) can be seen.

Alongside these change, there are a number of businesses still occupying a spot in the street.

Click on the icon on the photograph at the top of the page or the link below it to launch the gallery.