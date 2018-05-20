Knitters needed for WWI festival

Keen knitters are needed to help with Boston Stump’s ‘Big Poppy Knitting Project’ - as part of the church’s First World War remembrance festival.

To commemmorate the end of the war, St Botolph’s Church is holding a Festival of Remembrance - with a variety of events planned over a two-week period in October and November.

A spokesman for the Stump said: “We want to create a large display of knitted poppies which will be on display for the duration of the festival.

“We are delighted to be working with the Lincolnshire Guild of Weavers, Spinners and Dyers on this project. The Guild has very kindly donated a number of starter kits which include; a postcard, a quantity of hand spun wool and a knitting pattern, all for just a small donation.”

To get involved, visit the Stump shop to pick up a starter pack, or email admin@parishofboston.co.uk.