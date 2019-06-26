Leading housing associate to unite four members companies in move that will save more than £500,000 annually

A leading housing association with a base in Boston is to unite its four member companies to become one organisation.

Longhurst Group says its has made the move to simplify its structure, improve efficiency, and enhance the service it provides to customers.

Chief executive Julie Doyle.

The business, which oversees more than 22,500 homes, comprises: Axiom Housing, Friendship Care & Housing, Spire Homes, and Longhurst & Havelok (L&H) Homes.

The decision follows a six-week consultation with customers that saw 71 per cent of respondents say they were in favour of the group becoming a single organisation.

At a Special General Meeting last month, board members and shareholders gave their unanimous approval to unite the group, which is to be known as Longhurst Group.

Benefits include, the business says, annual savings of more than half a million pounds and a clearer structure that will allow for quicker decision-making.

Chief executive Julie Doyle said the move puts the group in a ‘strong position’ for the future and will help it deliver its ‘2025, Improving Lives’ strategy.

“This six-year business plan, which also launches in July, focuses our efforts into two clear areas and will help us achieve even more, both as an organisation and in partnership with others.

“The two areas of focus that will influence everything we do are supporting customers and colleagues with their health and wellbeing and helping them improve their economic resilience.”

The change will into effect on Monday, July 1.