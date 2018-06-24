Major employer plays host to MP

A food manufacturer showcased its investment in its site at Boston – and in the people of the area – when the town’s MP paid it a visit.

Tulip recently welcomed MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman to its base in New Hammond Beck Road.

The company, Britain’s largest pig farmer and producer of pork, opened the site in Boston in 1992. As a significant business in the constituency, employing more than 350 people, Tulip invited Mr Warman to visit the operation to learn more about its work and the people behind its products.

It was also a chance to see recent investments made at the site and learn about the company’s commitment to training and skills development (it currently has three apprentice butchers and two engineering apprentices and works closely with Holbeach College).

Katie Stark, Boston site director, who hosted the visit, said: “We are very pleased that Matt was able to visit the site to learn more about the business and the work we do with the local community. We’re a major employer in the region and we have a number of plans in place to bring new talent to the site and develop the skills of our existing staff.

“Engagement with the local community is also important to us, and we get involved with a number of projects, from support for the local rugby club and weekly donations to the food bank, to participating in the Big Boston Clean Up and Movement to Work scheme.”

Mr Warman said: “I was delighted to visit Tulip and learn more about their commitment to the training and development of their team.

“I was particularly interested in their high level skilled apprenticeships which help to ensure that Tulip grows and develops the talent they need in our local area.”