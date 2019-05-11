Mayor digs deep for historic project

Mayor of Boston Cllr Judith Skinner officially opened the Big Dig site of the Boston Hanse Group last week.

The archaeology project is looking at the town’s involvement with the Hanseatic League – an alliance of traders and merchants in the 12th and 13th centuries – and is trying to establish the exact location of Boston’s steelyard. Most evidence suggests it was sited by the river around South Terrace and the remains of the old swimming baths

Cllr Skinner, said: “It is a pleasure to be invited here today by the Boston Hanse Group to see how the Big Dig is going.”

Meeting the Mayor were teachers and pupils of Wyberton Primary School who were busy at work cleaning finds and excavating in the first trench.

The Big Dig is open from Tuesday, April 23 to Sunday, June 9, 2019 with two public open weekends on Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12, and Saturday and Sunday. June 8 and 9.