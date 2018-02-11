New Steampunk group near Spilsby welcomes the ‘steam-curious’

A new ‘Steampunk’ group has been set up to celebrate the sub-culture’s love of Victorian-inspired science fiction, invention and creativity.

East Coast Steampunks UK is based in Candlesby, Spilsby, and was set up by Christina Gee - with plans to take part in various events this year

Christina Gee with Dante Prince and dog Peyton.

“We welcome the steam-curious, fledgling and established Steampunks and can give help and advice to anyone who wants to join this exciting and fascinating culture,” said Christina. “There is absolutely nothing in this area where Steampunks can meet - with Lincoln being our nearest place until now. We will be meeting for social gatherings, going out as a group to local events and hosting musicians and craftspeople.”

The group will be hosting monthly Steampunk-themed events such as fashion shows, mini-markets and music nights. There will be group outings to local events such as The Spilsby Show, Woodhall Spa Country Show, Sutton on Sea Beach Hut Festival and Louth Victorian Steampunk Market.

The group meet on the last Tuesday of every month at 7.30pm in The Royal Oak in Chalkpit Lane, Candlesby. It is free entry and Steampunk wear is appreciated, but not necessary.

For more information visit their Facebook page.

Christina Gee from East Coast Steampunks UK. Images supplied

For more photos of the group visit us online at www.skegnesstandard.co.uk