NOSTALGIA:

This week (February 13 edition) in 1964 ...

* Chart-topping pop star Cilla Black was coming to Boston.

International fitness instructor Kardy Laguda in Boston in 1994.

News of the gig came the day before she became the first woman to top the British Hit Parade for three years with Anyone Who Had A Heart.

She would be sharing the bill at the Regal on Good Friday with Billy J. Kramer and Gene Pitney.

* An x-rated film in which schoolgirls wore teddy bear badges when they had lost their chastity had been banned in Boston.

Magistrates made the call based on the synopsis of The Yellow Teddy Bears – “Day time was school time, time for giggles and fancy badges. At night, they sought the sophisticated world of the grown-ups, boy friends, fun-parties, living it up.”

The decision sparked debate in the town, with some arguing the film’s theme of teen pregnancy would be educational.

* Work was set to begin at Boston High School and Boston Grammar School on swimming pools for the sites.

The pools would be identical – 66ft long, 30ft wide, open-air, and unheated.

The High School’s pool would be near the school in the corner of the playing field, while the boys would have theirs behind the old cycle shed.

At the Regal, in Boston, ready to make a call about Mrs Doubtfire.

This week in 1994 ...

* Boston councillors were spending the morning at the cinema, viewing the Robin Williams hit Mrs Doubtfire before meeting to decide whether it could be given a PG certificate rather than a 12.

Some local authorities had already gone against the British Board of Film Classification’s 12 verdict.

The film was due to have a two-week run at the Regal and councillors had been requested to view the film by the cinema’s proprietor Jack Judd.

'The blockbuster of 1994'.

More than a decade earlier, Boston councillors had ruled Monty Python’s The Life of Brian should not be shown in the town.

* International fitness instructor Kardy Laguda came to Boston to take a 100-strong class at the Peter Paine Sports Centre.

Participants enjoyed an hour of step following by an hour of funk aerobics.

* In an attempt to boost the flagging fortunes of Boston’s Emery Lane, decorative archways were to be built at its entrances.

Councillors gave the go-ahead for two arches to be built, one at each entrance, at a cost of £5,000.

It was hoped the arches would attract people into the street as happened with the Dolphin Lane archway.