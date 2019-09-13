Boston Round Table's Gala 69.

NOSTALGIA: August Bank Holiday Monday, 1969 – 6,000 turn out for Boston Round Table’s Gala 69

Here we turn the clock back 50 years to August Bank Holiday Monday 1969, when 6,000 people turned out to an event staged by Boston Round Table.

Gala 69 was held in Revesby Avenue and raised money for a host of local charities. Attractions varied a radio controlled aeroplane demonstration to the ‘Mohican Dare Devils’ stunt team.

Miss Anglia, Grace Morgan, 22, with the Mayor and Dennis Vamplew in his vintage Aston Martin, after opening the gala.
The most popular act on the day were the 'Mohican Dare Devils'.
Other stunts saw them mount ramps and then fly over several bodies and even a car before hitting the ground again.
The Toy Soldiers' Carnival Band. They had an average age of 13 and performed for the royal family just a few months earlier.
