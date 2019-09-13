NOSTALGIA: August Bank Holiday Monday, 1969 – 6,000 turn out for Boston Round Table’s Gala 69

Gala 69 was held in Revesby Avenue and raised money for a host of local charities. Attractions varied a radio controlled aeroplane demonstration to the ‘Mohican Dare Devils’ stunt team.
Here we turn the clock back 50 years to August Bank Holiday Monday 1969, when 6,000 people turned out to an event staged by Boston Round Table.
