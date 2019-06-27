NOSTALGIA: Before Dunelm moves out, let’s look back at the stir caused when Keightley’s moved in

With Dunelm set to move out of its home in Boston’s West Street this summer for a new out-of-town alternative, here we look back at a big event in the unit’s past.

In May 1959, crowds gathered for the opening of Messrs Keightley’s new ‘walk-round store’ at the premises.

Anticipation builds for the opening of the store.

The stores in the Keightley group were once a prominent feature in the town.

Of this latest addition, the Standard wrote: “Most impressive upon entering is the curved staircase leading up to the bedding and floor coverings department.

“And in the shelter of the staircase the small wooden counter which saw the start of the Keightley family history is displayed. Of plain dark wood, it contrasts strikingly with the gay colourful counters surrounding it.

“These new counters, well stocked with attractive goods ranging from cosmetics and fabrics to children’s wear and gloves, display their wares very temptingly – so temptingly, in fact, that almost within minutes of the opening the first sale had been made, and others quickly followed!”

Flowers are presented to Mrs H. E. Keightley, who officially opened the store.

Pictured on this page we see Mrs H. E. Keightley being presented with a bouquet by Jean Lowis, a Keightley employee, as she officially opens the store – at 10am on Friday, May 15.

Dunelm moved into the premises in West Street in October 1995. It had stood vacant for many years after being a Grandways supermarket for a time. In moving to the Alban Retail Park this summer, Dunelm will also be closing its operation in Lawrence Lane. That branch, dates to 1997.

It took only minutes for the first sale to be recorded.