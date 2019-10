Life was most certainly a cabaret for these youngsters 20 years ago.

They were among a group of about 50 from Boston High School set to stage a production of the musical drama Cabaret.

The Standard's visit to the school involved colour and black-and-white film.

Anticipation appeared to be high for the show, with tickets selling out for all three performances days before the curtain was set to rise.

The production was being co-directed by Louise Robinson and Julie Allis, English and theatres studies teachers at the school.