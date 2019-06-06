NOSTALGIA: Controversial youth centre plans in 1964, and big name manager for Boston United and school’s Robin Hood musical (IN PICTURES) in 1994

Fifty-five years ago ... 1964

* A two-day public inquiry was held over controversial plans for a £27,500 youth centre in Spain Lane, Boston.

Boston United's new player manager Mel Sterland.

The Holland County Council scheme would involve a Compulsory Purchase Order of 1,488 square yards of land.

Landowner Frank Gordon Tait had objected to the plan due to the effect it would have on his business – Gordon Tait (Boston) Ltd, a supplier of timber and materials to builders and do-it-your self fans.

The idea for the youth centre came from a meeting called by the mayor over hooliganism in the town.

Among the witnesses at the inquiry was the Rev H. A. Jennings, chairman of Boston’s most popular youth club, St Nicholas. He said Spain Lane was not a good site as it was ‘only a back alley’ and situated between a public dance hall and a public house.

The aftermath of the costly blaze - charred pallets stand beside less damaged ones.

In addition, it was an area of ‘dark holes and corners’ which, he said, would encourage ‘undesirables’ to congregate and make a nuisance of themselves.

Alternative sites mentioned included Lincoln Lane, South Square, Archer’s Yard, the Odeon Cinema car park, the Chapel Street area, the football ground and car park, Lord Nelson field, and the old swimming baths.

Twenty-five years ago ... 1994

* Boston United’s new player manager Mel Sterland arrived at York Street.

Firefighters wind up their operation at Univeg.

The former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, and Glasgow Rangers defender had a one-year agreement with the Pilgrims.

The surprise move was expected to create great interest in the town and United had reacted immediately by putting season tickets on sale a month earlier than planned.

* A huge blaze broke out at Univeg at Kirton.

Firefighters were called to the scene after thousands of wooden pallets and bins caught fire shortly before midnight.

A total of 60 firefighters were involved in the response. When the first of them arrived, they found a 15-metre high stack of pallets well alight.

Crews received assistance from employees (who used fork lift trucks to move pallets to safety), growers, and even passers-by.

Approximately 1,200 pallets were destroyed, but about 1,500 were saved.

* A Boston family were appearing on Channel Four’s Big Breakfast show. Alan and Jenny Mason, both employees of the town’s Pilgrim Hospital, were Family of the Week on the programme.