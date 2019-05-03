NOSTALGIA: Ex-staff member at Boston Boots makes appeal from the other side of the world

Former Boots worker Ann Ranyard (née Brown) has shared these photographs with the Standard from her home in Auckland, New Zealand.

They show staff at the business in the early 1950s.

Ann Ranyard (n�e Brown) and area manager Mr Jessop.

Ann was born in Boston and lived for a time in Woodthorpe Avenue – not far from a factory which was used for the disposal of animals that had died of unnatural causes, she remembers.

“I remember the awful smell,” she said.

At the age of 16, she left school and joined Boots. She is pictured right in 1952 with the then area manager, Mr Jessop.

The above photograph was taken in 1953 and was featured in the Standard.

Ann, who remains in contact with one colleague from her time at the business, would like to hear from any of the women pictured in it .

You can email her on tedran@xtra.co.nz