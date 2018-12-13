NOSTALGIA: Iron railings for Cental Park after ‘scandalous conduct’ in 1958 and brothers save woman’s life in 1993

This week (December 12 edition) in 1958 ...

* Boston’s Central Park was to be enclosed with iron railings under plans being developed by the council.

It followed what the Standard described as ‘scandalous conduct’ at the site.

Two years earlier, the council had been given an estimate of £18 2s 6d to repair part of the chestnut palings surrounding the park.

The authority decided, however, to removed the fencing on the Norfolk Street side to save on the cost of repairs.

The Parks Committee was now recommending iron railings be installed at the site in light of such behaviour as: flagstones round the fishpond being thrown into the water, trees being set alight, and people sleeping in the shelters.

It would cost £1,852 12s 6d.

“It will be a strong job and will protect our property in the long run and save money,” said chairman Coun R. G. M. Moulder.

* Boston Grammar School had its first speech day in the school since 1945.

It followed the opening of a new school hall that year.

Headmaster Mr W. J. Ricketts said: “In 1945 the school was crowded out of the Old Hall (today, the library) with 350 boys, and now we are crowded in the New Hall with 480.”

This week in 1993 ...

Two Boston brothers saved an elderly woman’s life when fire broke out at her home.

Tony and Rodney Newton were working on underground cabling nearby when they saw smoke billowing out from the roof tiles of 80-year-old Maud Asher’s bungalow in Heckington.

They rushed to help while a colleague phoned the emergency services.

Rodney, 41, said: “There was thick black smoke in the kitchen and the lady was shut inside. She didn’t really want to come out and took a bit of coaxing. I think she was in such shock.”

Tony, 36, said: “It was a bit frightening but we didn’t think about it at the time.

“All that went though our minds was the possibility of a person being inside. We are just very pleased she is all right.”

* A major turnaround had left Boston home furnishing business Fogarty with a profit of £54,000 in the previous year compared with a loss of £2.7 million in the previous 12 months.

The switch was put down to improved margins through a better mix of business, a reduction of more than £1 million in overheads thanks to ‘very tight control’, and a drop in interest charges.