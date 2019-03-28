NOSTALGIA: MP’s joy over historic one-vote win in 1979, rumours of David Beckham and Posh Spice buying house near Boston in 1999, plus Carlton Road sponsored walk (eight pictures)

This week (March 27) in 1979 ...

* “It’s all systems go for a new kind of Britain!”

Philip Hammond, Tory Front Bench Spokesman on Health, during a tour of Pilgrim Hospital in 1999. He is pictured with consultant Mr H. Hassan and staff nurses Jane Barrell and Mandy Chambers in the A&E department.

So said a jubilant Richard Body, MP for Holland-with-Boston, after the Labour Government was defeated in a historic no-confidence vote.

The motion – brought by Opposition leader Margaret Thatcher – was carried by a single vote.

“The old and tired Parliament which has failed the nation is now about to die,” Mr Body said. “May we have in its place a Parliament which will breathe life and vigour into the British people.”

* The controversial Great Eastern Stages production of Tis Pity She’s a Whore was to go ahead at Boston’s Blackfriars Theatre.

The Jacobean play had been banned in parts of Lincolnshire and labelled a ‘nude debauch’ and a ‘sex romp’.

However, Dr Richard Allday, chairman of the Blackfirars Council of Management, warned: “Intending audiences should be aware that this in an unsually disturbing play and contains scenes of realistic and macabre violence.”

* The rush was on to buy wholemeal bread, with sales doubling at some Boston bakers. It came after a doctor spoke of the health benefits of the foodstuff on Roy Castle’s Sunday TV programme Feeling Great.

This week in 1999 ...

Work taking place at Pilgrim Hospital in 1999.

* Footballer David Beckham and Spice Girl Victoria Adams were not moving to Boston.

Rumours had been circling that the couple had bought a £950,000 house in Wyberton.

The pair were said to have flown to the house by helicopter on a hat-trick of occasions. Becks’ silver Ferrari had also reportedly been spotted in the grounds of the property.

“There is absolutely not a grain of truth in the rumour,” said the house’s owner Colin Massey, boss of Red Rose International, however.

Others who had previously been linked to the house were TV presenter Dale Winton and film star Mel Gibson, but neither had ever been there.

* Top Tory Philip Hammond visited Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital to look at the progress being made on a number of building projects.

At the time, Mr Hammond, currently the Chancellor of Exchequer, was the Tory Front Bench Spokesman on Health.

* The cinema at Blackfriars Arts Centre had become so popular it was ‘almost an embarrassment’, borough councillors were told.

The screen had attracted 1,775 people between October and December (helped by a programme tailored to school groups), exceeding its target for the whole year.