NOSTALGIA: New landmark for Boston in 1968 and new Stump floodlights under fire in 1998

This week (October 17 edition) in 1968 ...

* Boston’s second highest landmark was reaching completion.

The newly floodlit Boston Stump in 1998.

The boiler-house chimney on the new hospital site in Sibsey Road could be seen as far away as Coningsby and it still had 14ft to go to reach its planned height of 160ft – about two-thirds of the height of the Stump.

The chimney would have three flues, two for the boiler and one for the incinerator.

* Top body builders from across the region descended on Kitwood Boys’ School to compete for the title of Mr East Midlands.

The event was organised by Boston Weight Training Club.

Among those taking part was future international shot putt champion Geoff Capes, aged 18.

Geoff, a member of Holbeach Athletic Club, came third in the junior contest.

* The Standard was speaking out about Royal Mail’s new two-tier letter system.

This gave customers the choice between first-class and second-class stamps, costing 5p and 4p respectively.

The paper said its sports team had seen a 5p letter from Boston to Mansfield take seven days to arrive. One to Manchester took six, it added.

“This is sheer nonsense. A sheer outrage,” it wrote.

This week in 1998 ...

* Local astronomers hit out at the new flood lighting system on the Stump, claiming excess light was robbing them of the night sky.

It was felt some lights were missing or only partially hitting the church. This, it was argued, was giving rise to light pollution but also represented a waste of energy.

The Rev Christopher Dalliston, the vicar of Boston, said limiting light pollution had been taken into account as part of the flood lighting system’s design; though did add the proximity of the River Witham presented a challenge on this front.

“The building absorbs a very high proportion of the light. I think they did the best job they could,” he said, adding: “I have had a tremendous amount of people who have said how marvellous it is and how splendid it looks.”

* A Kirton head chef was hoping to see his favourite pop band, The Verve, when he jetted off on an all-expenses paid trip to the prestigious MTV Awards in Milan.

Kevin Bateman, 37, of the Merry Monk, won the trip when he entered a phone-in competition with Channel 4’s Big Breakfast programme.

It would see him attend the after-show party with pop and rock legends.