NOSTALGIA: New summer uniforms for High School girls in 1969 and traffic light switch-on brings gridlock in 1999

Fifty years ago ... 1969

* One of the features at a fashion show at Boston High School was a display on new summer uniforms.

Boston High School girls in 1969 wearing some of the clothes which they modelled at a fashion parade at the school.

Junior girls would be sporting ‘a gay blue material with a darker blue pattern, and very modern zip front’.

Seniors, meanwhile, could choose from back-zipped dresses styled in the same pattern or plain blue material with a flat collar and tab self or contrasting material.

Juniors were also allowed to wear knee-length socks for the summer and, if they wish to do so, seniors could still wear blouses and skirts.

The designs had been mainly made for O-level and A-level exams.

* A replica of Heckington’s famous eight-sailed windmill had gone on display in Boston.

Standing 7ft to the tip of its sails, it could be found in the front lawn of Mr and Mrs H. Luesby, of Allington Gardens.

Mrs Luesby, whose father had once owned Heckington Windmill, had tried for four years to get a replica built.

Husband Mr Luesby said: “We tried numerous firms we thought could help us, and many showed an interest – until we mentioned that we wanted a mill with eight sails.”

Another shot from the Standard's coverage of the fashion show in 1969.

In the end, Mr H. Sawer, of Gipsey Bridge, and his two sons, built the scale model.

Twenty years ago ... 1999

* It was meant to help improve traffic flow, but the grand switch-on of new traffic lights at Boston’s Liquorpond Street roundabout plunged the town into gridlock.

It came after high-tech links to the Lincolnshire County Council traffic control system failed to work – meaning it had to be operated manually. One bystander described the motoring mayhem as a ‘pedestrian’s paradise’.

The 7ft replica of Heckington's eight-sail windmill with Mr and Mrs H. Luesby, of Allington Gardens.

* Boston’s town centre was set to explode into life.

This was the message given to the audience at the annual forum of Town Centre Management.

Guests heard about a host of schemes, including: the Pescod Square shopping development; work in Queen Street which would include the arrival of an Aldi foodstore to the area; and a cinema for West Street.

* Boston’s new £750,000 volunteer centre was on course to open in September following the laying of the foundation stone.

Performing the honours was David Medlock on behalf of the Medlock Trust, which was financing the project.

The development was taking place in Lincoln Lane on land previously owned by Boston Borough Council, which was supporting the work.