NOSTALGIA: New traffic-busting bridge a step closer in 1959 and bypass campaigners undeterred in 1999

This week (January 23 edition) in 1959 ...

* Hopes had been raised that work would soon be starting on a new bridge over the Haven in Boston in a bid to ease traffic congestion in the town.

Team Kawasaki's Chris Walker with fans in 1999.

However, a decision on the proposed ‘inner relief road’ (what would become John Adams Way) appeared no closer.

Harold Watkinson, Minister for Transport, had said: “As highway authority for trunk roads I am concerned with the through traffic using trunk road A16 which runs through Boston. I have had this matter under consideration for some time, and I have decided that the first stage in the solution of this problem should be the construction of a new bridge over the Haven opposite Rowley Road.”

He said he would be appointing consulting engineers to prepare the designs of the bridge, which would ultimately given access to the inner relief road. However, he said a decision had not been taken on the route.

He added: “You will appreciate that this scheme is very much in the planning stage and we cannot hope to start construction in the near future, but the new bridge should do much to ease congestion in the town.”

You will appreciate that this scheme is very much in the planning stage and we cannot hope to start construction in the near future, but the new bridge should do much to ease congestion in the town.

The bridge opened seven years later in 1966, with John Adams Way following in 1978.

This week in 1999 ...

* Boston was not giving up its fight for a bypass.

The week after a Government minister had refused to meet a deputation from the area, plans were being put in action across the county.

Hundreds turned out to see superbike superstar Chris Walker in Boston in 1999.

A spokesman for the bypass working committee of the Civic Group of the Boston Preservation Trust said this latest incident was just an obstacle, saying: “We are not treating it as a lost cause.”

The Department of Environment, Transport and Region had de-trunked the bypass, putting it back into Lincolnshire County Council’s control.

A spokesman for the county council said the bypass had the full support of the authority, adding there was no intention to withdraw from the scheme.

“We haven’t reviewed our position yet and I think we need to give some careful consideration as to how we can progress,” they said.

Superbike's James Haydon, Chris Walker, and James Toseland, at the official opening of the new Boston showroom in 1999 with Richard and Shirley Wilson.

* Superbike superstar Chris Walker was one of the sporting heroes who drew hundreds of fans when motorcycle dealers R. A. Wilson opened its new showroom premises in London Road, Boston.

Also in attendance was James Haydon, Pierre Riba, and future champion James Toseland.