NOSTALGIA: Nudists urged to erect warning signs in 1974 and Tina Turner wows Haven despite cold in 1984

This week (February 27 edition) in 1974 ...

* Nudists at Freiston Shore were being urged to put up signs to warn people they were about.

In a letter to the Standard, Mrs O. R. Levis, of Nottingham, said: “In recent years, I cannot help noticing that during the summer this spot – surely one the most peaceful spots in England – has been used increasingly by people who like to take the sun and air without clothes.”

She said she had no objection to nudism, but wished participants would confine themselves to a particular area to avoid ‘embarrassing confrontations with clothed people’.

“Their choice of location is admirable, and in these enlightened times I am sure we should regard them with tolerance,” she said. “Perhaps though they should arm themselves with little notices saying ‘nudists beyond this point’ and plant them at strategic places before they undress.”

* Butterwick’s Arthur Sharpe was sharing his memories of working on the construction of the Municipal Buildings, in Boston’s West Street, in 1903.

Fire engines gather in Strait Bargate following the outbreak at Manfield's in 1984.

Arthur, aged 89 in 1974, said: “I remember that when we had virtually finished the buildings, they decided to introduce electricity so we had to pull out the walls again to put the wires in.”

This week in 1984 ...

* Soul legend Tina Turner played the Haven in Boston.

The Simply the Best singer overcame a cold to wow punters with a setlist that included David Bowie (Cat People), The Beatles (Help! and Get Back), and Rod Stewart (Hot Legs), plus soul favourites such as Proud Mary, River Deep, Mountain High, and Let’s Stay Together.

I kept telling myself during her astonishingly energetic performance: ‘This is a lady in her forties who said she has a cold and has already given one show tonight as well as two every night since February 16’. But it just didn’t compute.

In his review, Thurstan Crockett said: “She was hot. She radiated a warmth that simply took the audience over and left you whispering ‘wow!’ on the way home.

* A fire at Manfield’s shoe shop in Strait Bargate was confined to an upstairs room thanks to some timely advice.

The fire had started in a first-floor staff room at the back of the building and there it stayed – thanks to a half-hour fire resisting door.

Fire crews inspect the scene of the outbreak in 1984.

The door had been installed during an extensive refurbishment of the shop in the December of the previous year on the advice of a fire prevention office.