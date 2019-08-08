NOSTALGIA: Outcry over new roundabout plans in 1989 and international acclaim for stadium idea in 1999

Thirty years ago, 1989 ...

* A packed meeting saw residents sound the battle cry over a controversial plan for a new roundabout in Boston.

More youngsters from Amber Hill in 1989, ready to put on a show - one, it would appear, inspired by the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

An estimated 100 people filled the Zion Methodist Church Hall, in Brothertoft Road, and were united in their opposition to the £150,000 scheme.

It would feature a roundabout at the junction of Sleaford Road, Brothertoft Road, and Woodville Road, together with 24 sets of traffic lights.

Among the arguments made against the plan was that it would put children’s lives at risk and come at the cost of five prime trees.

Coun Albert Tebbs urged residents to unite against the proposal and press instead for a loop road around the town.

A unanimous vote was recorded in favour of a resolution that the scheme was ‘unacceptable’.

* A £250,000-plus link road from the A16 to the Marsh Lane Industrial Estate had just been completed.

Coun David Mawby, chairman of the county council’s Highways and Planning Committee, said the road would help with local traffic problems.

“It may not be very big, but it plays an important overall part in keeping traffic on the move,” he said.

'Another major road improvement', also from 1989.

* Plans for a £6.35 million athletics stadium near Boston, one designed specifically for athletes with disabilities, had won international acclaim.

The Boston Rugby and Athletics Stadium, which would be based in the Boardsides, had come to the attention of the renowned Australian Institute of Sport.

In a letter to Friskney Harriers Athletics Club, Chris Nunn, head coach of the institute’s Athletics with Disabilities Programme, said: “As you are well aware there is nothing like what you are proposing anywhere in the world that I can locate, and we have looked hard! I believe you may just have the ‘blueprint’ for facilities throughout the world in the next decade.”

The previous week the borough council approved a £150,000 spend to take the project to the planning stage.

* Boston eight-year-old Nicholas Jackson won a national joke competition with Adams children’s wear and the Brewers Fayre pub chain.

His entry: Why did Mr Blobby get out of the bath? Because he had a Crinkley Bottom! would appear on the labels of (girls) clothes across the country, along with his name, age, and home town.

His also won a party at the Burton, in Wainfleet Road.