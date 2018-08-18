Nostalgia: Shakin’ Stevens heading to Boston in 1983 and Damon Hill goes supersonic in 1993

This week (August 15 edition) in 1983 ...

* Fans of Shakin’ Stevens were expected to descend on Boston for their chance to see the pop star perform in the town ... in three months’ time.

Tickets were going on sale at the Haven Theatre this week for the concert in mid-November.

The gig had been advertised in Shaky’s fan club magazine, and the venue had already had enquiries from all over the country.

* In other entertainment news, the latest instalment in the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi, had opened at the Haven. A stall ticket cost £1 for an adult and 75p for a child.

Meanwhile, young Standard readers were being given the chance to win a James Bond quartz watch through the paper to celebrate the release of Octopussy.

Worth £19.99, the watch could play the Bond theme.

* New research had highlighted that Lincolnshire was tied with Kent for having the most settlements in Britain which would benefit from a bypass – a total of 53.

This was according to a report put together by the Civic Society.

At that time, Lincolnshire had 11 bypasses and 26 planned to be built by 1993, including ones at Kirton, Sutterton, and Swineshead.

This week in 1993 ...

* Leaving behind the race track for the skies above RAF Coningsby was British motor racing ace Damon Hill.

The 32-year-old, the son of the late great Graham Hill, was invited to the station for a flight in a Tornado as part of a link up between the RAF and motor racing.

Damon, who was making his debut that year as a Formula One driver, said racing cars were ‘a lot rougher’.

* Extensive refurbishment was set to take place at Boston Police Station.

Approval had been given for a £86,500 overhaul to the building, built in 1974. The green light had previously been given for a less ambitious scheme costing £45,000.

The improvements would include a separate entrance for prisoners and more office space needed due to a vast increase in paperwork.

* Young and old alike lined the river to welcome a rare visitor to Boston – a spectacular square-rigged sailing ship.

The impressive Norwegian vessel, the Sorlandet – the largest ever sailing ship to enter the dock – attracted crowds as she took visitors on board during her stay.

It was estimated that 5,000 people turned out to see the 559-ton sail training ship make her way up the river.