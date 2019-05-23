NOSTALGIA: Teens stage town’s first Rag Weekend in 1964 and General Hospital demolished in 1994

Fifty-five years ago ... 1964

Teens in Boston staged the town’s first Rag Weekend, raising £300-plus for the Freedom from Hunger campaign.

Sporting a new look for Rag Week in 1964.

Rag events are student-led fundraisers. This one began on the Friday with a revue at Boston Grammar School.

Then, in the early hours of the Saturday, youngsters (supervised by police) swarmed through the town, leaving behind a trail of rag propaganda.

Shopkeepers found sheets bearing rag slogans fluttering from their roofs. Another flapped defiantly on the Assembly Rooms flag pole, while the Herbert Ingram statue had been given a new look – a bucket on the head and a mandolin round the neck.

Also on Saturday, a procession of floats from local schools and youth organisations took place. Of the 10 entries, at least four made reference to The Rolling Stones.

The Sunday saw Mr A. Oliver, of Swineshead, bring his speedboats to the Witham, and also stage a water skiing demonstration.

The Wednesday also saw fundraising, as pupils from Boston High School walked to Sleaford and back.

Deputy mayor A. A. Goodson said: “I think we in Boston can be justly proud of our teenagers for putting on such a great show.”

Twenty-five years ago ... 1994

* One of Boston’s most recognisable buildings, Boston General Hospital, was demolished.

The landmark had stood off South Terrace in the town for 120 years, operating for much of that.

The site was going to have new lease of life through the construction of 22 homes.

The De Montfort Housing Society was expecting the development to be completed by the following March.

* Top officials at Boston Borough Council had issued a statement saying they would welcome Aldi to Boston.

The statement came just a fortnight before the supermarket chain was due to fight the council at a public inquiry.

The council had rejected Aldi’s planning application to build a store near Tesco, in Westbridge Road.

Borough chief executive Ian Ward said the rejection of Aldi’s application was ‘based on the site and not the operator’.

“I am concerned that there appears to be a growing belief among the general public that the council is opposing the development of an Aldi store.”

Director of development Paul Edwards added ‘there are a number of alternative sites at the edge of the town centre that we feel Aldi would find appropriate’.