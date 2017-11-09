NOSTALGIA: This week in 1917 and 1972 and a snapshot from 1997

This week (November 10-16) in 1917 ...

* The Standard reproduced a letter sent back from The Front, detailing a Boston soldier’s death – and how a comrade avenged him and then honoured his sacrifice.

I lost a good chum, and believe me, I am very sorry for you.

F. A. Bell sent the letter to Mrs Manning, of South End, Boston, following the death of her husband, Pte Charles Manning, of the 10th Queen’s Royal West Surrey Regiment

He said: “Charlie was gas sentry when he got hit, just before five o’ clock on the morning of the 18th September. I got help and got him into one of [the enemy’s] old dug-outs. He did not suffer a great lot. With his last words he asked me to write you, saying that he had done his best, and sent his love to you and to the children. I lost a good chum, and believe me, I am very sorry for you.”

“We went over the top on the 20th September, and I avenged Charlie before I got wounded. I know that is poor satisfaction to you, but it did me good.”

Mr Bell went on to say Charlie was buried ‘just in front of Hill 60’, with two comrades that were killed with the same shell, adding: “I got two pieces of wood and tied them together for a cross and laid his helmet at the top. So you can rest contented that he has been buried as well as it could be done.”

This week in 1972 ...

* The green light had been given to plans for a new shopping precinct in Boston’s Lincoln Lane area.

Boston Town Council had accepted the tender of Mitchell Construction Developments Ltd for the work, consisting of a single supermarket and parking for 127 cars.

The scheme formed part of plans to redevelop the area. In its pitch to the Corporation, the company said it had studied existing shopping patterns to arrive at the most suitable form of shopping content for the project, writing: “The conclusion is a single large shop would help to link the shopping area of Market Place with the shopping in West Street by providing a focal point.

“The provision, as part of our development proposals, of 127 car parking spaces to serve the shopping will be an advantage to this part of the town and will be convenient for shoppers at West Street and for those using the footbridge to get to the Market Place.”

It had been considered about providing other uses above the shop, but it was felt ‘any increase in height of this building would mar views of the Stump’.

A canopy 10 ft wide would surround the sales area on three sides.