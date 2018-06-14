NOSTALGIA: This week in 1918 and 1968 and a snapshot from 1993

This week (June 13 edition) in 1918 ...

* A Boston woman, described by the Standard as a ‘zealous war worker’, had been awarded an OBE – an honour introduced by King George V only the previous year.

OBE recipient, Mrs C. N. Tunnard, of Boston.

Mrs C. N. Tunnard, of West Skirbeck, had been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

Mrs Tunnard joined the Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD) at Boston at the beginning of the First World War and had been a constant worker in the unit ever since, the Standard wrote, saying she held ‘all the necessary certificates, both for nursing and ambulance work’.

In January 1916, in continued, she was appointed vice-president of both local hospitals, while continuing to act as a nursing sister at one of them.

In addition, she was involved in receiving British civilian Prisoners of War being repatriated from Germany at, Boston.

An OBE had also been presented to Mrs I. M. Tunnard, vice-president of the Boston District South Lincolnshire Branch of the British Red Cross Society.

The honour was given, the Standard wrote, for people who had ‘rendered valuable services directly or indirectly connected with the war’.

This week in 1968 ...

* A ceremony was held to officially inaugurate the construction of Pilgrim Hospital.

The event, attended by almost 400 guests, saw the Earl of Ancaster, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, unveil a stone name plaque for the 570-bed site.

He said: “This hospital will be a great benefit and comfort to all who live in these parts and require its services. It will be a pioneer like those stalwarts after whom it is named.”

The first phase of Pilgrim Hospital was due to be finished in two years at a cost of £3,000,000. This would include outpatient and diagnostic services, the maternity unit, part of the ward block, and a proportion of the residential accommodation for nursing staff.

The second and final phase would be completed in the mid-70s at a cost of £3,300,000.

The hospital would employ 1,000 people – however, there was concern at this time over staffing.

“It is essential that we should do all that is possible in the way of recruiting staff, because we can’t use the hospital successfully without a full supporting staff,” said Sir Albert Martin, chairman of the Sheffield Regional Hospital Board.”