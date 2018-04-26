NOSTALGIA: This week in 1963 and 1973 and a snapshot from 1998

This week (April 25 edition) in 1963 ...

* Did Boston forget St George?

This was the question being asked in The Standard after a townsperson noticed there was only one St George’s Cross flying in Boston on St George’s Day.

“And that was on the Sessions House. What happened to the Stump, the Assembly Rooms, and the Municipal Buildings?” asked Mr A. W. Elliott, of Peck Avenue.

Following queries from the Standard, a spokesman for Boston Corporation said St George’s Day was not on its list of flag flying days, while Canon E. K. Ellis, vicar of Boston, explained the church’s flagpole had been taken down more than a year earlier.

* The royal wedding between Princess Alexandra and Angus Ogilvy was to be shown – in colour – at the Regal on three dates in a 15-minute Pathé News feature.

* Keeping with royal matters, Mrs R. Meadows, of Station Street, Boston, had crossed paths with The Queen three times during a visit to New Zealand – first, on Her Majesty’s arrival in the country, second at the opera that evening, and third at the Horse of the Year show the next day.

“The Queen was given a wonderful reception,” she said. “People turned out in their thousands.”

This week in 1973 ...

* Boston Town Council was to be asked to ban lorries from driving in 46 streets in the town unless they had business in those streets.

Only if there was absolutely no alternative would a lorry be able to drive through a banned road.

The move followed complaints of noise and obstruction caused by lorries parked overnight and started in the early hours.

Roads included: Carlton Road, Ingram Road, Shaw Road, Woodville Road, South Parade, Welland Road, and Wellington Road.

* Eleven-year-old Kevin Shields won praise from police for his actions after finding an unexploded bomb on Butterwick outmarshes.

Kevin, of Upsall Road, Butterwick, left it alone, returned home, and reported its position. In addition, he had an ‘instantly-operating’ camera with him and took a photograph of the bomb to help raise the alarm.

It was later found that corrosion had made the bomb harmless, but a police spokesman said: “That doesn’t detract from Kevin’s conduct. We are most impressed by his initiative and sound common sese. He didn’t touch the bomb, he noted its position, and reported it promptly.”