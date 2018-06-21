NOSTALGIA: This week in 1963 and 1983

This week (June 20 edition) in 1963 ...

* After years of waiting, Boston’s new swimming baths opened.

The £50,000 open-air, heated pool was located in Rowley Road.

Shortly before its opening, however, concern had been raised over how safe it was for children learning to swim.

Headteachers had received a letter from the county education department saying that the education committee had been advised the pool was unsuitable for group teaching on the grounds that its floor sloped too steeply into deep water.

This, however, had been denied by the corporation which added the pool conformed to Ministry of Health requirements.

Swimmers turned out in large numbers to enjoy the new facility.

More than 2,000 people visited it during its first three days of opening – despite less than ideal weather.

First in the pool was parks committee chairman, Coun Geoff Moulder.

Harry Cowan, chairman of Boston Amateur Swimming Club, said: “We feel the new bath is first-class, virtually without reserve. I can find nothing about it to criticise, and the clubroom allocated to us is excellent.”

This week in 1983 ...

* A Bloodhound Mark II surface-to-air missile fell from a lorry in the middle of Swineshead.

It finished on one side of the road with its nose cone on the other when a lashing broke at Church Corner.

The missile, which was harmless, was on its way by RAF transporter from RAF Barkston Heath, near Cranwell, to RAF Raynham, in Norfolk, for routine servicing.

The road was blocked for almost two hours while it was reloaded.

There was minor damage to adjacent property and a lamp standard, but no one was hurt.

* Heads turned in Boston when shoppers saw a young woman flying around the Stump.

This was 18-year-old Dawn Ross, of Ruskington, who was standing on the wings of a Tiger Moth at the time.

Dawn was taking part in the stunt to publicise the Boston Air Show at Boardsides Airfield, near Boston.

For 15 minutes, she was strapped to the wings of the biplane and flown over the town at 1,000ft.

The height – and the speed – were not her biggest concern, however.

“I hate the flies, they are the worst parts about it,” she said.