NOSTALGIA: This week in 1968 and 1983

This week (January 10th edition) in 1968 ...

* A crowd of more than 7,000 football fans gathered at the home of Boston United to watch the Pilgrims draw 1-1 with Third Division side Leyton Orient in the Second Round of the F.A. Cup.

“There were times when the Londoners threatened to take command, but they never managed it,” wrote the Standard’s sports editor George Wheatman. “Each time they were forced back on the defensive for a spell, the Boston lads flexed their muscles and hit back with such a vengeance that they had Orient reeling.

“Orient soon learned not to treat United with disdain.”

Wheatman hailed United player-manager Don Donovan as the ‘hero’ of the clash.

“All the time urging on his team to greater efforts was player-manager Don Donovan. Commanding in the air, decisive in the tackle, never caught out of position, Donovan was the star of the match.”

“I like the atmosphere of big matches,” Donovan said.

United travelled to Orient’s Brisbane Road ground for the replay days later, knowing that victory would see them face the better-placed Third Division side Bury in the Third Round.

The Pilgrims, however, would see their cup run come to an end with a 2-1 defeat.

This week in 1983 ...

* The go-ahead had been given for Key Markets to build a supermarket and car park in London Road, Boston – if the company agreed to certain roadworks.

In May of the previous year, Key Markets (which would later become Gateway) appealed against Boston Borough Council’s refusal of planning permission, and the result of the public inquiry was still awaited.

But in this week in 1983 the parties were told the Environment Minister was ‘disposed to granting planning permission, subject to Key Markets agreeing to certain roadworks’.

The council had argued that a superstore on the outskirts of town would threaten shopping in the centre, and would also be contrary to Lincolnshire Structure Plan policy.

* The latest jobless figures had more than 3,000 people in Boston on the dole.

The count had leapt by 381 to 3,013 in the month leading up to December 9, The Standard reported. This was the largest rise in the county during that time period.

It meant 12.1 per cent of the town’s working population were signing-on, compared to a national average of 13.1 per cent.