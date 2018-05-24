NOSTALGIA: This week in 1973 and 1993

This week (May 23 edition) in 1973 ...

* A shock message had been delivered to Boston teenagers from the area’s premier entertainment centre – no more Saturday night dances at the Gliderdrome for an indefinite period.

The whole pattern of Saturday night dances has degenerated. We are tired of the behaviour and attitude of a proportion of the young people who attend, and the constant struggle to cope wit it.

The management was laying the blame for its drastic action on the shoulders on the youngsters themselves who were, in their words, ‘unwilling to accept reasonable discipline, rules, and ordinary standards of behaviour’.

After a special directors meeting, the following statement was issued:

“The management greatly regret the closure of the Gliderdrome for Saturday night dances, but feel they have no option at the present time but to make the decision.

It finished: “The Gliderdrome is essentially a dance hall, but we are going through a bad period at the moment. A closure gives everyone time to study the situation and see what can be done in the future. This is what we are doing.”

It was understood the dances would be replaced by bingo.

This week in 1993 ...

* Fishermen were warning they may blockade the port in a desperate bid to save their livelihood and what is left of the Boston fishing fleet.

They were furious over new European Community rules about to come into force – one restricting their working to 160 half-days a year, and another allowing Dutch and other Continental fishermen to claim their right to fish in the Wash too.

MP Sir Richard Body hoped he and neighbouring Norfolk MP Henry Bellingham could lead fishermen from Boston and King’s Lynn on a deputation to meet John Gummer, agriculture and fisheries minister, over the matter.

* Sir Richard was among the British politicians who had travelled to Denmark the previous week to campaign against the country voting ‘yes’ to the Maastricht Treaty, the document which would establish the European Union.

The nation had narrowly rejected the treaty in a referendum the previous year, with 50.7 per cent voting ‘no’. Following some concessions in their favour, the Danes approved the treaty in a second referendum with a vote of 56.8 per cent.

The treaty could not come into force unless all members ratified it.