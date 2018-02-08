NOSTALGIA: This week in 1978 and 1988 and a snapshot from 1968

This week (February 7 edition) in 1978 ...

* A campaign had been launched to provide facilities for skateboarding in Boston.

If skateboarding in Boston is approved, members who voted for it would be contributing to the injuries that it brings and I shall remind them of what they have brought into this town.

Some 15 boys had given their name to a petition calling for more support for the pastime.

However, some members of Boston Borough Council were opposed to the idea.

Coun Dr John Wallis warned the Amenity Committee during its debate on the subject: “If skateboarding in Boston is approved, members who voted for it would be contributing to the injuries that it brings and I shall remind them of what they have brought into this town.”

Coun Wallis proposed that the council should have nothing to do with skateboarding, but others said they should contact firms who could provide the right facilities.

In a separate council debate, concern had been raised about skateboarders using Boston’s Lincoln Lane bus station.

It was noted, however, most skateboarders only used the site at night when there were no buses around.

* There was panic at the petrol pumps in Boston as garages across the area rationed fuel supplies.

The panic came as truck drivers threatened industrial action by working to rule.

This week in 1988 ...

* Boston had helped celebrate the first Red Nose Day.

The event was held on Friday, February 5, as part of the Comic Relief appeal which had launched at the end of 1985.

Proceeds from the day would go to Oxfam, Save the Children, and other charity projects.

“Hundreds of locals young and old are expected to take part in what should be the funniest day of the year to raise money for a very serious cause,” The Standard wrote in the build-up to the event.

More than a week before it was due to be held, The Standard reported that 1,300-plus 50p Red Noses had been sold from James and Co, in Market Place, where David James was the chairman of the local Save the Children fund. He hoped thousands more would be sold before Red Nose Day itself.

* Pupils at Swineshead Cowley School had said goodbye to their old school, before starting at a new one built next door to its predecessor.

* Work was due to begin on the long-awaited A16 division south of Haven Bridge, in Boston.

A start date of February 15 had been given for the £2.56m project.

The road would be open to traffic about 10 months later.